Things to do in Buffalo: Feb. 25

Lawyers for the Arts. 1 p.m. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Eleven Bands comprised of lawyers play in benefit for area cultural and arts groups. 852-2860. tralfmusichall.com. $22.

"Sophisticated Ladies." 3:30 p.m. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst. MusicalFare production of a stylish and brassy musical revue celebrating the legendary Duke Ellington and his music. 839-8540. musicalfare.com. $18-$43. Read Colin Dabkowski's review here.

Urban Reverie. 4 p.m. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. Local psychedelic rock band. 312-9279. buffalosmohawkplace.com. $5.

"After the Revolution." 4 and 8 p.m. Jewish Repertory Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst.The story of promising lawyer Emma Joseph who proudly carries the torch of her family. 688-4033. jewishrepertorytheatre.com. $10-$38. Read a review here.

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime. 7 p.m. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Highly praised tribute act to '90s chill rock outfit Sublime. 852-3900. townballroom.com. $18-$20.

"It Shoulda Been You." 2:30 p.m. O’Connell and Company, 4625 Harlem Road, Amherst. Production of the hit Broadway musical comedy. 848-0800. oconnellandcompany.com. $15-$30. Read Colin Dabkowski's review here.

"Buffalo Quickies." 7:30 p.m. Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley. Alleyway Theatre's annual collection of one-act plays including three world premieres. 852-2600. alleyway.com. $13-$25.

"The Collection." 7:30 p.m. Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. Torn Space Theater production of Harold Pinter’s work. 847-0839. buildingalibrary.wordpress.com. $15-$22. Read Ben Siegel's review here.

"Moon Over Buffalo." 7:30 p.m. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. Lancaster Regional Players comedy production. 683-1776. lancopera.com. $20- $22.

Big Jay Oakerson. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Host of Sirius XM's "The Bonfire" and television comedian. 853-1211. buffalo.heliumcomedy.com. $23-$84.

"Other Desert Cities." 8 p.m. Aurora Players Pavilion, Hamlin Park on Prospect Avenue, East Aurora. Aurora Players production of Jon Robin Baitz' witty and acerbic take on opposite political factions in a family and how secrets come into play. 687-6727. auroraplayers.org. $14-$15.

"Stop Kiss." 8 p.m. The Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave. Subvervise Theatre production of show about the lead up and the aftermath of an anti-gay hate crime that changes the lives of two women forever. 408-0499. subversivetheatre.org. $25-$30.

"Ring of Fire." 8 p.m. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. MusicalFare production of the life of country star Johnny Cash. 847-1410. sheas.org/710main. $45.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). 8 p.m. Springville Center for the Arts, 37 N. Buffalo St., Springville. A hilarious amalgam of all of Shakespeare's work, summed up in quick vignettes. 592-9038. springvillearts.org. $10-$12.

"The Edgar Allan Poe Show." 8 p.m. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. Starry Night Theatre production of such Poe classics as "The Black Cat," "The Tell-Tale Heart," The Raven" and "Masque of the Red Death." 743-1614. starrynighttheatre.com. $13-$15.

GZA. 8 p.m. The Waiting Room, 334 Delaware Ave. Founding member of the Wu Tang Clan and legendary hip-hop artist. 853-5483. waitingroombuffalo.com. $25-$30.

Just Good Business. 8 p.m. Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St. Tribute to the music of The Jerry Garcia Band. 852-2860. tralfmusichall.com. $8.

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. 8 p.m. Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. On the second and final night of this Led Zeppelin tribute act, they pay tribute to Led Zeppelin's final U.S. tour. 692-2413. rivieratheatre.org. $30.

Freehand Band. 8 p.m. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. Buffalo guitarist Adam Bronstein plays jazz and improvisational music. 312-9279. buffalosmohawkplace. $5.

Thieves of Sunrise. 9 p.m. Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St. Dallas rock 'n' roll quintet with an intense, improvisational style. 200-1893. buffaloironworks.com. $8.