WOLOWSKI, Bernice (Kucharska)

WOLOWSKI - Bernice (nee Kucharska) February 23, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Jan; devoted mother of Wanda (late Henry) Bartnik, late Krystyna, late John (Donna) Wolowski and the late Zbygniew "Bish" (late Linda) Wolowski; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren, 18 great- and four great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by brother Antoni in Poland. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Sunday from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Church Monday at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Bernice was a member of the Autumnwood

Seniors. Share online condolences

www.buszkafuneralhome.com