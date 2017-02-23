Niagara Falls police car collides with vehicle

A Niagara Falls Police Department vehicle and a private passenger vehicle collided Wednesday at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Portage Road, police said.

There were no serious injuries reported in the accident.

According to the police department crash management team, which was called to the crash scene at 9:20 a.m., the driver of the police vehicle was headed south on Portage when it collided with a 2002 Ford Explorer that was traveling east on Pine. Witnesses said the police vehicle had its emergency lights flashing and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 50-year-old woman whose name was not released, was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she was treated and released. The driver of the police vehicle, a six-year-veteran of the Niagara Falls Police Department, also was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and released.

Fault had not yet been established Wednesday, and the cause of the accident remained under investigation.