Ashes to go from your car on Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday ashes for people on the go will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. March 1 in the parking lot of the Orchard Park United Methodist Church, 3700 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park.

The church is taking the ancient tradition of Ash Wednesday and its practice of imposition of ashes by offering prayer and ashes to people who drive through in their cars. Ashes on the street is a reminder that need, humility and healing should be offered to all and not confined to a church building, according to the church.