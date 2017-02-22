Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 22, 2017

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from the father of our country, George Washington, born on this date in 1732, “It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one.”

AFTER HOURS – You won’t need to be quiet from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda.

The library will be holding its annual Books and Bordeaux Fundraiser with wine and beer tasting, basket raffles, door prizes and live music.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the library at 332-4375.

WELL TRAVELED – Eli Clare, a Vermont writer and activist who has cerebral palsy and identifies as gender queer, will speak twice this weekend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. at West Ferry Street.

Clare, author of “Brilliant Imperfection: Grappling With Cure” and “Exile and Pride: Disability, Queerness and Liberation,” will speak and sign copies of his books at 8 p.m. Saturday in the church hall. He also will be the featured speaker at the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday.

Clare, who has lectured nationwide, has walked across the U.S. for peace, coordinated a rape prevention program and helped organize the first U.S. Queerness and Disability Conference.

UNLOCK THE VAULT – The archives and storage areas at the Buffalo Harbor Museum, 66 Erie St., have never been open to the public. Until this weekend, that is. Explore Buffalo is offering a look at the museum’s vast collection of historic, artistic and scientific items Sunday afternoon.

Tours, led by museum personnel, will begin at 1:15 p.m. The last tour will start at 3:15 p.m. The collection includes models, maps, shipboard items, logbooks, period photos and newspaper accounts of famous Buffalo marine disasters.

Admission is $25 and includes free hot chocolate.

Visitors are advised to dress warmly since the storage areas are unheated. For more info and reservations, call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

UP AND AWAY – Hugh Neeson, director of the Niagara Aerospace Museum, will give a presentation, “The History of WNY Aviation,” at the next meeting of the Sanborn Area Historical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sanborn Fire Hall, 5811 Buffalo St., Sanborn.

Admission is free; all are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more info, visit sanbornhistory.org.

WALTZ TIME – The Amherst Victorian Dance Society will hold an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. next Wednesday in Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

The program will include Victorian dance demonstrations, teaching of several Victorian dances and discussion of 19th-century music, dress and etiquette.

For more info, call 634-7594 or visit amherstvictoriandance.org.

PLAN AHEAD – St. Stephen’s-Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive at Union Road, Amherst, is accepting applications from vendors for its 14th annual flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29. Rent for an 8-foot table is $20. For more info, call 632-5226 or 684-8731.

