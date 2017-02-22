High School Extra: MEC, Clarence win in playoffs

Middle Early College, the only ranked team in action Wednesday night in the Section VI boys basketball playoffs, passed its first test, defeating Southwestesrn, 57-47 to earn a rematch with Health Sciences on Friday at Daemen College in the Class B-2 quarterfinals.

Nine players contributed to the scoring for coach Randy Rich’s team in the victory. The Kats led, 29-26, at the half but built the margin to 11 points at the end of the third quarter.

Hakeem Dobbins led Middle College with 14 points. Aziyon Clemons and Shawn Goree had 10 points each for the winners.

Senior guard Niko Pannes had 16 points for the losing Trojans, including three three-point baskets.

MEC scored a narrow two-point victory over Health Sciences when they met in a nonleague game during the regular season.

Middle College was ranked eighth in the most recent Buffalo News Poll for small schools.

In Class AA, Clarence outscored Niagara-Wheatfield, 28-12, in the fourth quarter to defeat the Falcons, 76-64. N-W had scored 26 in the third quarter and grabbed a three-point lead.

Sophomore River Reinhardt scored 10 of his 14 points and Steve Kabayiza all five of his in the fourth quarter for the Red Devils.

Clarence will move on to play at Jamestown in the quarterfinals. Jamestown defeated Clarence twice in the ECIC I regular season.

Manhattan Cup playoffs open Thursday night

Three play-in games today at Villa Maria College will get the Manhattan Cup playoffs underway in Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys basketball.

In Class B games, No. 6 seed Niagara Catholic (4-18, 2-13 Monsignor Martin) will face No. 3 Nichols (11-13, 7-8) at 4:30 p.m. and No. 5 Christian Central Academy (5-18, 1-13) will face No. 4 Archbishop Walsh (12-10, 6-9) at 6:15.

No. 4 Canisius (15-9, 9-5) will face No. 5 St. Joe’s (10-14, 3-11) in the Class A play-in at 7:45 p.m. It will be the third meeting of the season between the long-time rivals. Canisius won the first two, 62-33 at St. Joe’s and 72-49 at home.

Semifinal games will be on Saturday at Villa Maria. The CCA-Walsh winner will meet No. 1-seed St. Mary’s of Lancaster (10-8, 9-6) at 2 p.m. and the Niagara-Catholic-Nichols winner will face No. 2 Cardinal O’Hara (13-11, 8-7) at 3:45 p.m.

The St. Joe’s-Canisius winner will face No. 1 Bishop Timon-St. Jude (18-6, 12-2) at 5:30 p.m. and No. 3 Park (17-4, 11-3) will face No. 2 St. Francis (19-5, 12-2) at 7:15 p.m.

Timon-St. Jude drew the No. 1 seed over St. Francis on a tiebreakde. The Tigers will be looking for their first Manhattan Cup championship since 2001. St. Francis last won the Cup in 1978. Canisius is the defending champion.

The championship games will be next Wednesday at the Canisius College Koessler Athletic Center with the Class B game at 6:05 and the Class A game at 8:05.

Nichols loses CISAA series opener

Bryan Bylsma scored both goals for Nichols in a 3-2 loss to Upper Canada College on Wednesday in the first game of a Canadian Independent Schools Athletic Association semifinal series at the Wilder Arena Complex in Toronto. Game Two of the series will be at Dann Memorial Rink at 5 p.m. on Friday. If a Game Three is necessary it will be on Monday in Toronto.

Brendan Tighe scored first for Upper Canada at 3:27 of the first but Bylsma’s unassisted goal on the power play evened things at 11:49. Upper Canada took the lead for good, however, on Keenan Conlon’s power-play goal at 14:48 of the opening period. Jeremy Marco made it 3-1 at 14:53 of the second. Bylsma scored unassisted again at 16:46. There was no scoring in the third period.

Josh Graziano made 20 saves in goal for Nichols while Colby Muise of Upper Canada was called on for 33 saves.