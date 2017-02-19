Welland Canal to open March 20, tying record

The Welland Canal is set to begin its navigation season on March 20, tying a record for the earliest opening date.

The March 20 opening will match a record set in 2007 and tied the following year. Last year, the canal's season began on March 21.

The season begins each year with a "top hat" ceremony in St. Catharines, Ont. The canal links Lake Erie and Lake Ontario and is part of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which stretches across Lake Ontario to Montreal.

The Seaway in 2016 tied a record for the longest navigation season: 286 days. Total cargo shipments on the Seaway last year, as measured by metric tons, declined 3.1 percent from 2015.