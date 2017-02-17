Front page, Feb. 17, 1917: 500 attend hearing on 'abominable' trolley service

Here are some highlights from The Buffalo Evening News of Feb. 17, 1917:

* Five hundred "utterly disgusted" people attended a hearing on the "abominable" trolley car service that was the main mode of transportation around Western New York. The main event of the hearing was from attorney Philip A. Sullivan, who told the following tale:

"We may have soft talk and subterfuges here, but you and I know that we have got the rottenest services of any city in the United States. It is my duty ... as it is the duty of every citizen to do something in behalf of the people ... Last night I stood at Main and Humboldt parkway with my family. Thirteen cars passed us marked 'Car House.' The next was crowded. I had to stand going home, so we waited. We stood there three-quarters of an hour before it came."

* Another item reads: "Poor car service blamed for elderly man's death." The night before, William W. Lewis, 65, died of heart failure on Hoyt Street near Baynes Street on his way home from work. He had been "submitted to a series of indignities and with the others had protested to the motorman and conductor." The excitement was believed to have caused his heart attack.

* The U.S. government may take over Buffalo Copper and Brass Rolling Mill, one of the area's biggest employers and the largest plant of its kind in the country. In the event that the U.S. enters World War I, the government will take over the plant to produce munitions.

* An unusual item on the front page reports a Lafayette High School football, baseball and hockey star married his high school sweetheart who also attended Lafayette.

Here's the front page of The Buffalo Evening News from Feb. 17, 1917: