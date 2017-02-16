Kevin A. Przybyl, 37, paramedic and dispatcher

Dec. 26, 1979 – Feb. 13, 2017

Kevin A. Przybyl, of Lancaster, who overcame cystic fibrosis to pursue a career in emergency services, died unexpectedly Monday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. He was 37.

Born in Buffalo and diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth, he was a 1998 graduate of West Seneca East High School.

At the age of 14, he joined the Boy Scouts EMS Explorer Post at the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Four years later, he became an emergency medical technician.

At Erie Community College, he received his paramedic certificate, becoming one of the youngest in the state.

Mr. Przybyl began working with Twin City Ambulance Service as a paramedic and was a public safety 911 dispatcher with the West Seneca Police Department. He also was a volunteer firefighter and EMS chief with the Union Fire Company in West Seneca and the Lancaster ambulance corps, where he later became a life member.

After moving to St. Cloud, Fla., for health reasons in 2005, he continued working in emergency services as a public safety dispatcher with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Kissimmee Police Department. He also worked at Disney World, where he was a bass fishing guide.

He established a charter fishing business, Orlando Trophy Bass. Among his clients was comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

While in Florida, he founded the Kevin A. Przybyl Breathe Easy Foundation, which helped several cystic fibrosis patients pay for lung transplants. Mr. Przybyl himself received a double lung transplant in 2013.

Returning to Lancaster in 2015, he worked again as a public safety dispatcher for the West Seneca Police and became a Depew police dispatcher last year.

At the time of his death, he was a firefighter and EMT with the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Company and an EMT for MercyFlight.

His story was featured in the Unyts Donate Life Campaign last December.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, the former Michele E. Glinski; a son, Casey; and his parents, Anthony and Barbara.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. today in St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma.