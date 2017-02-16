E.B. Green's plans March benefit for Jackie Jocko

In October 2016, the legendary Jackie Jocko stopped playing the piano at E.B. Green's, the steakhouse at the Hyatt. The break turned out to be indefinite.

Recently, it was announced that E.B. Green's would be closing and replaced by a chain, Morton's Steakhouse.

On March 9, though, both parties will be involved in what appears to be a kind of last hurrah together -- a benefit for Jackie Jocko, held at E.B. Green's. The lounge will be open for dinner and drinks. Owner Paul Snyder has announced that 25 percent of the evening's proceeds will go to Jocko.

For folks who want to dine, reservations are suggested. Walk-ins will be welcomed as space permits. Brandy Perry, manager of E.B. Green's, said that envelopes will be provided should patrons wish to make additional gifts to Jocko.

Jocko, 88, began his hiatus because of unspecified health issues. He has been recovering well, though, and with luck is expected to attend the event.

Would he be performing? Perry did not rule it out.

But she said, "We don't want him to feel obliged."

Related content:

- Heartfelt story on Jackie Jocko playing on through his loss

- Driving Mr. Jocko

- Buffalo in the '70s: Jackie Jocko returns home

- E.B. Green's Steakhouse through the years