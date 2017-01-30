Suspect in French Street shooting death pleads not guilty

A Buffalo man arrested in North Carolina earlier this month was arraigned on murder charges Monday in State Supreme Court.

Daren Alexis, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the daytime shooting of JaDero J. Kelley, 26.

Kelley was shot at about 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 5 near 128 French St. Fatally wounded, he reportedly drove himself to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

Alexis was tracked down to Winston-Salem, N.C., by Buffalo Police detectives and was captured with assistance from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department.

Justice Christopher J. Burns ordered Alexis held without bail after his arraignment.