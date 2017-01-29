INDALECIO, Diane C. (Bush)

INDALECIO - Diane C. (nee Bush) January 23, 2017, age 61; beloved wife of Sixto F. Indalecio; dear mother of Steven (Brittanie) Indalecio; loving grandma of Cristian; dear sister of Dennis (Diane) Bush, Donna Bush, Gretchen Brophy and the late Ronald (late Betty) Bush, Richard (Kass) Bush, Gail Heaney and Joyce Pennington; sister-in-law of Joseph Pepe (Sandi Penzkover) Indalecio, Vivida (Kin) Torre, Clare (Joseph) Pangelinan and Linda (David) Aguon; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday 3-6:30 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600

Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker) where

Funeral Services will follow at 6:30 PM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com