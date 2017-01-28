BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Sabres 2016-17 season
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
Buffalo Home Finder
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
St. Francis 69, Timon 62
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Davion Warren dunks against St. Francis during first half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Joe Harrison is defended by St. Francis Julian Cunningham during first half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Juston Johnson shoots against St. Francis during first half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Joe Harrison defends St. Francis Sean Taggart during first half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Law enforcement breaks up an altercation between Timon-St. Jude and St. Francis fans during second-half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Law enforcement breaks up an altercation between Timon-St. Jude players and St. Francis fans during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Law enforcement breaks up an altercation between Timon-St. Jude players and St. Francis fans during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Law enforcement breaks up an altercation between Timon-St. Jude player and St. Francis fans during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Joe Harrison has his shot blocked by St. Francis' Bo Sireika during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Jude Journey Boyland and St. Francis Bo Sireka battle for a rebound during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis Roburt Welch shoots against Timon during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Jude Mastor Radford fouls St. Francis' Robert Welch during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis' Julian Cunninham drives to thebasket against Timon during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Davion Warren dives for a loose ball against St. Francis during second half action at St. Francis high school on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Mastor Radford blocks the shot of St. Francis Roburt Welch during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Jude coach Desmond Randall looks on against St. Francis during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Joe Harrison and St. Francis COnnor Cummings during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis coach Brian Ferris against Timon, during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Jayon Renfro and St. Francis Connor Cummings battle for arebound during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Davion Warren is defended by St. Francis Lucas Theisen during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Davion Warren shoots against St. Francis during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis Roburt Welch and Connor Cummings grabs a rebound against Timon during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Jayon Renfro has his shot blocked by St. Francis Bo Sireika during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Joe Harrison is surrounded by St. Francis players during first half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis coach Brian Ferris questions a call during first half action against Timon at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Juston Johnson shoots as St. Francis students try to distract him during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Mastor Radford grabs a rebound against St. Francis during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Mastor Radford passes a loose ball against St. Francis during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis Julian Cunningham shoots against Timon during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis students try to distract Timonu2019s Joe Harrison as he shoots a foul shot during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
An armed security officer stands with the Timon-St. Jude students as they play St. Francis during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis coach Brian Ferris cannot believe a call during second half action against Timon at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Joe Harrison tries to call timeout at St. Francis during second half action against St. Francis at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis Bo Sireika dribbles through Timon players during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Jude coach Desmond Randall against St. Francis during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Judeu2019s Joe Harrison defends at St. Francis guard Julian Cunningham during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis Sean Taggart dribbles against Timon during second half action at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Timon-St. Jude coach Desmond Randall restrains a player after an altercation with St. Francis fans during second half actio at St. Francis high school on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
72nd Annual Shrine Circus in Hamburg
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
UB blows out Arizona in the Big Dance
Smiles at 3lau at VENU
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
The career of new Bills QB AJ McCarron
The Greystone: Restaurant review
National School Walkout Day in WNY
New penguin habitat at Aquarium of Niagara
Photo:
1
/ 39
Saturday, January 28, 2017
St. Francis defeats Timon in high school basketball on Friday.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article