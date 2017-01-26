Kaleida Health, Upper Allegheny affiliation plan takes key step

A plan for Kaleida Health to become the parent organization of Upper Allegheny Health System in a proposed affiliation moved a step closer to reality Thursday with a key approval.

The New York State Department of Health Committee on Establishment and Project Review voted in favor, meaning the proposed change will now move for final consideration by the state Public Health and Health Planning Council on Feb. 9.

Upper Allegheny Health System comprises 107-bed Bradford Regional Medical Center and 186-bed Olean General Hospital. Under terms of a letter of intent to affiliate signed in 2016, the two hospitals will become part of Kaleida Health while remaining separate legal entities with separate boards of directors. The letter of intent proposes no immediate changes at either hospital, including staffing, and employees of Bradford Regional and Olean General will remain employees of their respective hospitals.

The organizations have a history of working together. In 2013, Kaleida Health and Olean General jointly established an interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory in Olean. Also in 2013, Kaleida Health and Bradford Regional jointly established a home care agency, the VNA of Northwestern Pennsylvania in Bradford.