Big 4 Hoops: UB, Bona play conference opponents

The University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure will attempt to keep their recent momentum going in men's conference games Tuesday night.

UB (8-10, 2-3 Mid-American Conference), will try to extend its conference win streak to three games when it begins a two-game road trip against Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, Ohio. The Bulls will play at Akron on Saturday. The Bulls have not won three straight all season.

The Bonnies (12-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10) will be home agaisnt Saint Joseph's in a 7 p.m. game in the Reilly Center. Bona got back on the winning track with a 73-53 win over Fordham, then with Jaylen Adams back in action after missing two games with an ankle injury, routed Saint Louis, 64-49 last Wednesday. Bona stands in a three-way tie for fifth place in the A-10.

UB has won in its last four visits to Miami's Millet Hall. The host RedHawks (8-11, 1-5) lost at Central Michigan (101-92) last Saturday. All eight of Miami's victories have come at home where they have lost three.

Miami is led buy two freshman brothers, Michael and Marcus Weathers. Michael leads the team with 18.2 points and 100 assists. Marcus is av eraging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. Logan McLane averaged 12.1 points per game, but he and Michael Weathers are scoring at a 15.6-point clip in conference games.

After a 28-8 season in 2015-16, Saint Joseph's (8-20, 2-3 Atlantic 10) has struggled this season and resides in the second division of the conference standings. One reason: The Hawks lost leading scorer Shavar Newkirk on Dec. 30 with a season-ending knee injury. The 6-foot guard from Cardinal Hayes High in New York City was averaging 20.3 ppg. James Demery (14.9), Lamarr Kimble (14.7) and Freshman Charlie Brown (11.3) have tried to pick up the scoring slack. Saint Joseph's ended a three-game losing streak with a win over Penn, 78-71, in the Palestra in Philadelphia on Saturday. The Hawks, however, have lost their last three conference games, - to George Mason, Richmond and Massachusetts.