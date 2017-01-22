Harlem Globetrotters to play KeyBank Center

The Harlem Globetrotters, the international ambassadors of basketball and goodwill, will play Feb. 3 in the KeyBank Center.

The Globetrotters have presented their on-court talents and family-friendly antics in 122 countries and territories and on six continents. They are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $23.50 and are available at harlemglobetrotters.com, Tickets.com and at the KeyBank Center box office.