Buffalo man arrested for Christmas Eve car theft

Mark A. Samara, 28, of Esser Avenue, was taken into custody Wednesday for the theft of a car during a Christmas Eve incident in the 1200 block of Hertel Avenue, Buffalo police reported.

After assaulting the owner of the vehicle during the Dec. 24 incident, Samara used the victim's credit card at least three times in the last few weeks, police said.

Samara is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, according to Buffalo police.