KASPEREK, John D.

KASPEREK - John D. Of Lackawanna, NY, unexpectedly, November 30, 2016, beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Nowak) Kasperek; loving son of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Wawro) Kasperek; dearest brother of Lorraine (late Edwin) Beres, Rose Marie Cyganik and the late Joseph (late Lena) Kasperek; brother-in-law of Michelle (Hassan) Terhanisa; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 9:15 at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. (Please assemble at the Basilica.) John was the proud owner of John D. Kasperek State Farm Insurance Agency. Flowers are gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com