JOHN - Richard November 28, 2016, of the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation, at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Yolaine (Bennett) John; loving father of Wendy, Tammy and Timothy (Karen) John; grandfather of many grand and great-grandchildren; brother of Chester Isaac; predeceased by many brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Longhouse, Longhouse Rd., Cattaraugus Indian Reservation, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Richard was a member of the Seneca Nation and Heron Clan. He was a language teacher, Speaker and also spoke fluid Seneca. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY.