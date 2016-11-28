Healthy choices: Winter farm markets, yoga lead list of Top 10 Refresh weekly picks

Tis the season. Winter farm markets have emerged. Yoga is hot. A holistic health center is about to host a grand opening. These are among the WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family in the region.

MONDAY

Zumba Gold: 1 p.m., and same time Wednesday and Friday, Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive. Included in YMCA membership or as part of the Silver Sneakers program, in which costs vary by insurance carrier. For more info, call 839-2543. Also this week is Zumba Gold with Jaime at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and a Zumba Gold chair class at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. Those classes cost $5 each. All three involve low-impact dance fitness for beginners and older adults.

TUESDAY

Health insurance open house: 4 to 6 p.m., Amherst Chamber of Commerce, 400 Essjay Road, Suite 150, Williamsville. The Chamber offers health insurance for individuals, sole proprietors, and small groups through BlueCross BlueShield of WNY, Independent Health and Univera. It can also write insurance from different carriers within a single business. By recently partnering with United Healthcare, the chamber has expanded its insurance offerings to include Essential Plan options which are income based, and can have little or no premiums. Individuals unable to attend the open house may call the chamber at 632-6905 to schedule an appointment.

Innisfree Ceili Dance Group: 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. For more info, contact smjmdevlin@verizon.net, call 627-5966 or visit buffaloirishcenter.com. $1 donation.

WEDNESDAY

Yoga: 5:30 p.m., Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Gentle hatha yoga designed for all ages and fitness levels. For more info, visit buffalogardens.com. $15 per class.

THURSDAY

Fibromyalgia support: Noon, Amherst Library at Audubon, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst.

Healthy Plant-Based Cooking Series: Three-part series starts at 6 p.m., Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst. Learn how to cook with plants to boost your health. Registration required at gardenfreshfoodie.com. $30-$31.

FRIDAY

Library fundraising gala: “180 Years of Books, History & Community,” 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square. Black tie dinner, dancing and more, rare treasures from the library’s collections will be displayed and replicas auctioned. Proceeds benefit the Rare Books & Special Collections and children’s programming in all 37 Buffalo & Erie County public libraries. For more info or to buy tickets ($180), click here or call Maureen at 858-7197.

SATURDAY

Winter markets: The Elmwood Village Winter Market kicks off for the season at 9 a.m. in Buckham Hall, SUNY Buffalo State, near the Grant Street side of campus along Rockwell Road. It will continue every Saturday morning through April except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Free parking will be available during market hours; Lot R-13 is recommended for convenience. Nearly 20 vendors are expected to set up at the market and entertainment will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. One community group will be invited to host an informational table each week. The market will be equipped to accept EBT customers. Field & Fork Network’s “Double Up Food Bucks” program also will return for the indoor market’s second season, providing low-income individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with a $1 for $1 match, up to $20, to purchase fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. Also, the Horsefeathers Winter Market continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Market at Horsefeathers, 346 Connecticut St. More than a dozen vendors will be on hand.

Yoga: 10 a.m., as well as 4 p.m. Wednesday, Yogis in Service Resurrection Church Community Room, 3 Doat St., at Genesee St. Free for all ages and abilities; a snack will be served afterward. Supported by the church and the nonprofit Yogis in Service.

The Body of Wealth Grand Opening: Noon, 3053 Main St. Holistic fitness program includes analysis of the client’s current situation along with a targeted exercise regimen, nutritional plan. For more info, visit facebook.com/BodyofWealth.

