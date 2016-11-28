Catherine T. “Kitty” Higgins, former South Buffalo resident and New York Telephone operator

Jan. 10, 1928 – Nov. 21, 2016

Catherine T. “Kitty” Higgins, a longtime South Buffalo resident, died Nov. 21 in her Maitland, Fla., home after a period of declining health. She was 88.

Born in Buffalo, the former Catherine Kelly was the oldest of four children and a graduate of South Park High School.

Mrs. Higgins worked for New York Telephone as an operator in the late 1940s and early 1950s before she left to start a family.

The mother of five, she was a parishioner at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church and a founding member of the “DamnifIknows,” a South Buffalo social club. She moved to Florida in 2000.

Robert E. Higgins, her husband of 50 years, died in 2003.

Survivors include a daughter, Kelly; three sons, John, William and Patrick; and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Teresa’s Church, 1974 Seneca St.