Third quarter analysis: Big plays from McCoy, Watkins put Bills ahead of Jaguars

LeSean McCoy got the Bills off to a good start in the quarter, taking the first play from scrimmage 75 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest run of McCoy’s career and more than doubled the Bills’ offensive output in the game.

Jacksonville answered on its next possession with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 20-yard touchdown to Marqise Lee.

The Bills took the lead late in the quarter on Tyrod Taylor’s 7-yard scramble, which gave him his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. The drive was set up by a beautiful 62-yard pass from Taylor to Sammy Watkins, who beat first-round pick Jalen Ramsey clean off the line and took off down the right sideline. Taylor initially hesitated on the throw but dropped the ball right into Watkins’ hands.

The Bills chose not to go for two after Taylor's touchdown, which would've put them up by seven. Carpenter's extra point made it 20-14.

Ugly: The Bills defense took its second neutral zone infraction penalty of the game in the third quarter. That was only out-uglied by Jacksonville’s punt team taking its second illegal formation penalty.

Powell down: Bills receiver Walt Powell got carted to the locker room late in the quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.