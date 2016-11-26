YOUNG, Judith E. (Gray)

YOUNG - Judith E. (nee Gray) Of East Amherst, NY, November 26, 2016, beloved wife of Darrell D.; dearest mother of Stephen K. (Stephanie) and Deborah D. (Steven) Kekedy; grandmother of Allyson, Nathaniel and Michael, Melissa, Daniel Kekedy; daughter of the late Everett T. and the late Harriet (nee Wise) Gray; sister of Thomas (MaryAnn) Gray. Memorial Services will be held at the Clarence United Methodist Church at a later date. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by THE

URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME.