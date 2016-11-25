CONLEY, Julia (Kordasiewicz)

CONLEY - Julia (nee Kordasiewicz) Peacefully on November 23, 2016 at Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation Center, age 91, former resident of Kenmore, NY, daughter of the late John and Julia Kordasiewicz; devoted wife of 70 years of John Conley; dearest mother of Patricia (Kevin) Vogt and John Conley; dear grandmother of Jeff (Tova) Vogt and Jason (Nikki) Vogt; great-grandmother of Addison and Lila Vogt; dear sister of Dorothy Cook; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday 6-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday from St. Andrew RC Church at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com