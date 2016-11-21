Two charged with DWI after stops in Tonawanda

Two motorists were accused of driving while drunk early Saturday after traffic stops in the City of Tonawanda, police reported.

Alexa M. Billiteri, 30, of Kenmore, was stopped on Niagara Street for driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone, police said. Officers detected that Billiteri was intoxicated and placed her under arrest at about 1:30 a.m., said Police Capt. Fredric F. Foels.

At Police Headquarters, she also refused to submit to a breath test, Foels said.

About an hour later, at 2:45 a.m., Kyle R. Panke, 21, of the Town of Tonawanda, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Panke’s vehicle struck the median at Main and Niagara streets and continued driving with a flat rear tire on Young Street where officers pulled him over, police said.

When asked about the flat tire, Panke allegedly told officers, “I think I hit something.”

At Police Headquarters, a breath test revealed Panke’s blood-alcohol content to be 0.18 percent, police said.

Both motorists were held on $250 bail.