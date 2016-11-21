Share this article

print logo
Robin Lehner leads the Sabres onto the ice for the game against the Flames. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Live coverage: Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres

| Published | Updated

We are on hand tonight as the Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center (7 p.m.).

Be sure to check out our five things to know about tonight's game.

Live updates and observations from our team, along with selected other accounts, are below.


Keep checking back here to the new [BN] Hockey and the new Sabres.BuffaloNews.com for all the latest on the Sabres and the NHL.

There are no comments - be the first to comment