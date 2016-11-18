Row-the-boat tide looms large in UB trip to No. 14 Western Michigan

The University at Buffalo football team will try to avoid getting drowned in the wake of Western Michigan’s “Row the Boat” enthusiasm Saturday.

Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium figures to be filled to capacity for the 3:30 p.m. nationally televised game against the Bulls. The Broncos (10-0) are ranked 14th in the nation in the Associated Press poll. And the ESPN Gameday pregame show is coming to the Kalamazoo, Mich., campus for the first time ever and only the second time at a Mid-American Conference school.

The phrase “row the boat” will be all over the ESPNU telecast because it’s the quirky mantra Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck has used to unite his program and bring it to national prominence.

It’s Fleck’s spin on the all-for-one philosophy coaches have espoused since the first football was inflated. Do your job. Keep chopping wood. One play at a time. Every coach preaches it.

Fleck struck upon his version after his second son died as an infant due to a heart condition in February 2011.

“It’s a never-give-up mantra,” Fleck says. “As you hold your son as he takes his last breath, that’s pretty tough to go through. Your whole life changes. There’s no bad days after that. So you’re living your life for someone else. He’s on my back always. That’s where row the boat originated.”

Fleck explains the elements of “row the boat:”

“The oar is the energy you bring to your life,” he said on a Western Michigan video. “You choose whether your boat is in the water or whether it’s out of the water.”

“The boat is the actual sacrifice, either our team or the administration or the boosters or the audience or whoever is willing to sacrifice for this program.”

“The compass is the direction of your life, set by the leader,” Fleck said in a recent ESPN interview. “If you surround yourself with turds, you’re going to go to Turdville. If you surround yourself with elite people, you’re going to be an elite person.”

Western Michigan has a wall in its football facility emblazoned with “row the boat” in a dozen languages, including Greek, Japanese and Hebrew. Fleck ends all his text messages with “RTB.” There are oars on the Broncos’ helmets and jerseys.

Obviously, one saying doesn’t make a program a winner. But the mantra is the most obvious example of how Fleck’s 1,000-watt personality has transformed the Broncos during his four-year tenure.

Fleck, 35, was the youngest head coach in the country when he was hired. He played receiver for Northern Illinois, then spent two years on the fringes of the San Francisco 49ers roster. Then he tutored on the coaching staffs of Northern Illinois for three years, Rutgers for two years and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one year.

Western Michigan was 1-11 in 2013, Fleck’s first season. But just a few weeks after that season ended, he landed the top-rated recruiting class in MAC history. It was rated 71st in the nation and had 15 three-star recruits, sixth most among the non-Power 5 Conference schools that year.

Fleck followed that up with the top-ranked recruiting classes in the MAC in 2015 and 2016. Most MAC schools are getting two or three three-star recruits a year. Fleck is getting 12 to 15.

Fleck is high energy. He likes to stop at a local coffee shop to get a drink called Coach, which is sugar-free Red Bull with ice, five strawberries, a banana and whipped cream, double blended. He is a great salesman for his program, although he rejects that description.

“I’ve never been about selling me,” he said on the MAC conference call this week. “I just have a vision and then my job is to create the energy around so people want to be a part of that.”

“I’ve always been a very energetic guy,” Fleck said. “I have passion for a purpose. Once you find your purpose in life it really kind of changes your entire life.”

Fleck gets teenagers and their parents to buy into his program.

Junior linebacker Asantay Brown picked Western over Minnesota. Brown said Fleck contacted him 60 percent to 70 percent more than any other head coach in the recruiting process.

Other examples of big recruiting wins: Starting strong safety Justin Tranquill picked Western over Indiana, Illinois and Purdue. Backup safety Stefan Claiborne picked Western over Iowa, Illinois and Cincinnati. Tackle Spencer Katz picked Western over Oklahoma State. Star running back Jamauri Bogan picked the Broncos over Georgia Tech.

Fleck has stuck mostly to the six-hour radius around his campus. The Broncos have only one starter from Florida. They have 10 from Michigan, five from Illinois and four from Indiana.

The Broncos have taken advantage in recruiting of the fact Big 10 schools in their region (Illinois and Indiana) are struggling. They’ve also out-recruited Northern Illinois of late.

The result this year could be a New Year’s Day bowl game. If Western can end the regular season with wins over UB and Toledo it will be the first MAC school to go undefeated since Ball State in 2008. (That team was upset by UB in the MAC title game.) If the Broncos then win the MAC title game, they’re expected to play in the Cotton Bowl. The last time a MAC team made one of the top bowl games was in 2012 when Northern Illinois went to the Orange Bowl.

“There’s a lot of people who want to be a part of it because of what Row the Boat’s all about and how we can continue to serve other people,” Fleck said.

