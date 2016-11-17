Outdoors calendar (Nov. 17): Events in the great outdoors

Nov. 17: General membership meeting, Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd.,

Hamburg starting at 7 p.m. Call 649-8202 for more information.

Nov. 19: Captain Bob’s, Main Street, Clarence will be holding its pre-ice fishing derby through Dec. 17.

Categories include brown trout, steelhead, perch and rudd. Call “Hawk” at 407-3021 for more info.

Nov. 19: Deer and bear check station at Cabela’s, 2003 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga from noon to 7

p.m.

Nov. 22: WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Donovan American Legion Post, 3210 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga.

Nov. 24 – Final day, West-Central Area Canada goose season.

Nov. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs general membership meeting at the Town of Lockport office building, Robinson and Dysinger roads, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 28: Public hearing on Adirondacks access is set for 7 p.m. at the Rochester Institute of Technology

starting at 7 p.m. The gathering will be held in the Golisano Institute for Sustainability in Sustainability

Hall. Hunters and fishermen are encouraged to attend if you use the Adirondacks for any outdoor

activities.

Dec. 3-4: Niagara Frontier Gun Show at 11177 Main Street, Clarence. Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info go to www.nfgshows.com. There is a $5 admission fee.

Dec. 3: Three-F Club Winter Skeet League starts up at 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. You must have six

scores posted by Jan. 22, 2017 and you can shoot ahead if you’d like. For more info contact Jeff Ventry

at 609-0421. Add a team or sign up as an individual. Novices welcome.

Nov. 29 : Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at Wilson Town Hall, Route 425, Wilson starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 30: Final day, muskellunge season in Upper Niagara River and Lake Erie, as well as inland waters of New York.

Dec. 8: Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Assn. monthly meeting in Lockport for the group's Christmas meeting with the Niagara County Fisheries Development Board.