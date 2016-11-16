Zubaz opens chain's first brick-and-mortar store at Fashion Outlets

Bills fans and their Zubaz are inseparable, so it's no surprise that the first Zubaz store should be located in Western New York.

Zubaz has opened its first and only brick-and-mortar retail location at Fashion Outlets Niagara Falls. Because it is an outlet store, it will sell its inventory at a 20 percent discount. The store is located near mall entrance one next to Cole Haan.

The 3,000-square-foot store sells Zubaz pants as well as hoodies, leggings, workout gear, hats, t-shirts and jeans, all with the signature Zubaz print.

The company said it put its first store here because Western New York has been its highest-sales market since the company started 28 years ago.

The company makes the iconic red, white and blue zebra-print pants that are ubiquitous on Bills game days.

Zubaz was founded in 1988 by Dan Stock and Bob Truax.