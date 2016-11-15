CARLSON, Joan A. (Bergum)

CARLSON - Joan A. (nee Bergum) November 13, 2016, age 85, beloved wife of the late John C. Carlson Sr.; loving mother of John C., Jr. "Jack" (Susan) and David P. (Constance) Carlson; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Kelly), Crystal, Erika and Taylor; adored great-grandmother of Keira; dearest companion of more than 20 years to the late William "Bill" McAndrews; predeceased by her siblings John (Dolly), Delores (Roy) Mapes, Theodore (Marie), Dorothy (Donald) Wegst, Peter (Betty), Gerald Sr., Robert, Marie (Stanley) Radecki, Paul and infant Donald Bergum; sister-in-law of Shirley, Maureen and Mary Bergum; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. Family and friends are invited on Friday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY 14031, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Mrs. Carlson was a retired Court Clerk for the Village of Depew. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Depew Fire Dept., Southtowns Association of Widowed People and the Depew Senior Center. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. Carlson's memory to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com