Letter: Election process is rigged thanks to outdated system

Election process is rigged thanks to outdated system

The presidential election process is rigged. It begins with an antiquated Electoral College that both enables and sustains the firmly entrenched, restrictive two-party system and its accompanying maladies: gerrymandered districts; a nationwide patchwork of voting regulations (registration, voting methods, non-standard ballot forms, irregular hours); a ridiculously scheduled, time-limited, workday voting date; a non-democratic, two-step election process; voter suppression laws; convoluted judicial decisions; and the flood of unrestricted, special-interest monies.

Although he’s mistaken in both his rationale and logic, Donald Trump is actually correct with his assertion that our election process is rigged!

Bruce Mitchell

East Aurora