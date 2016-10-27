SCHERBARTH, Joan I.

SCHERBARTH - Joan I. Of Williamsville, returned to Our Lord October 23, 2016; predeceased by her parents Charles and Irene Scherbarth; sister of the late Richard and Frederick Scherbarth; beloved friend of the Haumeeser Family; also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 10:15 AM from St. Bernadette R.C. Church, Orchard Park. No prior visitation. Funeral arrangements

entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.