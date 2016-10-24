William Hochul joining Delaware North

William J. Hochul Jr. is leaving a 30-year career as a federal prosecutor to become Delaware North's general counsel.

Hochul, who rose through the ranks of the Justice Department to become U.S. Attorney six years ago, resigned earlier this month.

In his new position, Hochul will oversee Delaware North's legal affairs and provide advice and counsel to senior managers.

“William Hochul’s outstanding credentials, broad expertise and vast experience in the legal field make him a perfect fit for Delaware North,” Co-CEO Jerry Jacobs Jr. said in a statement. “This is an incredibly important position for Delaware North, especially given our numerous regulatory and legal compliance requirements, our vast array of licenses and our global operations.”

In Delaware North, Hochul is going to one of the region’s biggest and most prominent employers, and one of the largest privately held companies in the nation. The hospitality giant has offices and venues around the world.

Hochul, 57, leaves behind a legacy of fighting street gangs, terrorism and heroin addiction.

“Thirty years in public life is a milestone for me,” he said after announcing his departure. “I think we’ve accomplished more than I ever expected.”

Nominated by President Barack Obama, Hochul served as U.S. attorney for most of his two terms, but his career as a prosecutor began decades earlier.

He joined the Department of Justice in 1987 and, four years later, moved back to his hometown of Buffalo to work as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. It was here that he gained his reputation for prosecuting gang, terrorism and prescription pill cases.

A permanent successor will be chosen by the next president, Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.

As a prosecutor, Hochul received several awards, including the 2003 Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service – the highest award given out by the U.S. Department of Justice.

He is also a 1981 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a 1984 graduate of the University at Buffalo Law School. He taught at UB, Hilbert College and Niagara University.