Vic Carucci's Points After: Dolphins 28, Bills 25

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Here's a breakdown of the Buffalo Bills' 28-25 loss against the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium:

Back down to earth: Their valiant comeback effort to cut the margin to three points notwithstanding, the Bills, after winning four games in a row, suffered a rude awakening. Their defense, which had been stout through most of the first six games of the season, was dominated from start to finish. Their offensive line also didn't come close to performing at the level it had in the past two weeks in run-blocking for pass protection.

The Bills now are 1-2 in the AFC East and 1-3 in the AFC, which suddenly casts a different light on all of that hopeful playoff discussion in recent days.

Player of the game: No one from the Bills, obviously. So let's give props to Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi for rushing for 214 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He became only the fourth player in NFL history to run for 200 yards in back-to-back games. He had 204 yards against Pittsburgh last week.

Play of the game: Tyrod Taylor's 67-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin to give the Bills a 17-6 lead with 5:51 left in the third quarter.

McCoy starts, doesn't finish: LeSean McCoy, who suffered a hamstring injury in last Wednesday's practice, started, but left the game late in the third quarter with what the Bills said was an injured hamstring.

Shaq's debut: Rookie outside linebacker Shaq Lawson made his NFL debut since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He was credited with a tackle.

Sack streak: Lorenzo Alexander became the first Bill to have a sack in seven consecutive games since Bruce Smith’s streak of nine in 1987. Alexander also the first NFL player to start the season with a seven-game sack streak since Jared Allen, who had a nine-game streak in 2011.

Multi-purposing: Taylor has thrown for and ran for a touchdown in the same game for the fourth time in his career.

McCray channels inner Boobie: Lerentee McCray’s blocked punt in the second quarter was the Bills' first since Boobie Dixon had one against the New York Jets on Nov. 24. 2014.

Carpenter's streak: By tying the game at 3-3 with a 29-yard field goal late in the first quarter, Dan Carpenter extended his scoring streak to 55 games. That moved him past Steve Christie for the fourth-longest streak in club history.

Counting the house: The crowd was announced at 65,658, and many on hand were Bills fans -- as usual -- whose South Florida getaway had a rare unhappy ending.

Up next: The Bills get their second crack at the New England Patriots next Sunday at New Era Field. This time, they'll be facing Tom Brady, who was serving the last game of his four-game suspension during the Bills' 16-0 victory at Foxborough, Mass.