Joe Harrison (right) and his Bishop Timon-St. Jude Tigers scored the lone touchdown in a regular-season triumph over Canisius. (Dave DeLuca/Special to The News)

Homeroom Announcements: Week Eight football reader

Miss anything from Friday's or Saturday's #PrepTalkLive action? Here's your one-stop shop containing every link to The Buffalo News’ Prep Talk football coverage from the first weekend of the Section VI playoffs.

* * *

Friday's coverage

Story: Bishop Timon-St. Jude submerges No. 1 Canisius
Photo gallery: Bishop Timon-St. Jude 7, Canisius 0
Video: Timon upsets top-ranked Canisius

Quick hits: Bennett 24, Grand Island 7
Story: Bennett's alive and well after senior spark comeback triumph

High school football roundup: Medina, Maryvale among those that exit playoffs

High school scores and schedules (Oct. 22)

* * *

Saturday's coverage

Quick hits: Hutch-Tech 14, Niagara Falls 6
Story: Devonshire's tackle saves historic playoff win for Hutch-Tech

Photo gallery: St. Joe's 18, St. Francis 14

High school football roundup: St. Joe's win scrambles playoff picture plus more

High school scores and schedules (Oct. 23)

* * *

Story: Williamsville North's Wang captures Section VI girls tennis title

High School Extra (Oct. 23): A twin killing for East Aurora girls soccer plus much more

Playoff schedules
- Section VI boys soccer
- Section VI girls soccer
- Section VI girls volleyball
- Section VI boys volleyball

