FERRENTINO, Ernest P.

FERRENTINO - Ernest P. Of Hamburg, October 21, 2016, husband of the late Evelyn (nee Singer); father of Janet Kruger and Sandra (Samuel) Lomonaco; son of the late Pasquale and Ann Marie D'Amico; brother of Pat (Joanne) D'Amico and Rita (Tom) Bednarski; grandfather of Renee (Alan) Crowden, Charles (Alyssa) and Timothy (Jordanne) Wieder, Zachary Kruger, Elizabeth Graham, Amanda and Louis Lomonaco; also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, Tuesday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com