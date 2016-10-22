ROBERTSON, Boyd

ROBERTSON - Boyd Of Buffalo, NY, October 20, 2016, beloved husband of the late Joan W. (nee McMaster); dearest father of Joseph (Tina) and Jerry (Maggie) Robertson; also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Frances Eastep, Ginny Stalcup, Sue Calandra, Ray Robertson and the late Howard, Frank, Lloyd and Horace Robertson and Evelyn Brower; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Thursday at 1 PM at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2847 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME INC.