Sister Brigid Conboy, missionary nun

Aug. 22, 1922 - Sept. 28, 2016

Sr. Brigid Conboy, OSF, a missionary nun, died Sept. 28 in St. Elisabeth Hospital. Semarang, Indonesia. She was 94.

Born in Buffalo, the former Maire Conboy, attended Holy Name Parish School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1940. She entered the Franciscan community at Stella Niagara, taking her final vows in 1943. She taught at St. Benedict’s school and in 1955 volunteered to go to Indonesia, where she taught school and assisted in training of sisters for the Indonesian province.

She returned to the States to further her education, obtaining her Registered Nurse certification from Sister’s Hospital, a Bachelors of Science in Education from Medaille College and a Master’s degree in Social Work from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. She also studied Franciscan spirituality at St. Bonaventure University. She also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Religious Education from the Jesuit Catechetical College in Jogja, Java and was a member of the faculty there for six years.

She returned to Buffalo several times in recent years, but she was always eager to return to her work in Indonesia, most recently teaching English to local seminarians.

Sr Brigid loved being a nun and in an interview with the Buffalo Evening News in 1977 about wearing her habit, said “Today we have options in our dress but I wear a veil to show I’m a nun. It’s what I am deep down, and I like to come across as that.”

She is survived by her brother Joseph, six nieces; two nephews and a number of great nieces and nephews.