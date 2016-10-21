Niagara County sets absentee voting schedule

LOCKPORT - The Niagara County Board of Elections announced Friday it will be open extra hours to accommodate absentee voters.

The board office, 111 Main St., Lockport, is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, but it will remain open until 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 and Wednesday, Oct. 26 as well as Nov. 1 and 3. Also, the board will offer Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

During those hours, voters may apply for and pick up absentee ballots. They may be filled out on the spot or taken home, but if they are mailed, they must be postmarked by Nov. 7, the day before the election, to be counted.

Questions may be phoned to the Board of Elections at 438-4040.