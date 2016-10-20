Woman's body found inside Lockport home after early morning fire

LOCKPORT – A body was found inside a Lockport duplex home following an early morning fire, but police aren't saying anything about the circumstances of the death.

A fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at 605 East High St., a large, two-story home across the street from Roy B. Kelley Elementary School.

The body found after the fire is female, police said.

Holly Bell is identified in Niagara County real estate records as the owner of the two-unit property. She purchased the home in 2008 from a relative, Caleb Bell, according to the records.

The smell of smoke hung in the air at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.