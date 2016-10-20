High School Extra (Oct. 21): Lancaster nets title share

Lancaster earns title share

In ECIC I, Lancaster secured a share of the girls volleyball title for the first time since 2009.

The Legends tied Clarence for the crown by defeating West Seneca West, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11, on Thursday.

Kelly Fellner notched 11 kills for Lancaster, which put itself in position to end its title drought by handing Clarence its first defeat since 2013 last week. Caelie Marcussen added five blocks for the Legends. Clarence secured its share of the division title with Wednesday’s win over Frontier.

Maryvale nets title repeat

Maryvale secured its second straight ECIC III girls volleyball title on Thursday night by defeating rival Cheektowaga 25-14, 25-23, 25-19.

Emily Raczynski had 11 assists and seven digs for the host Flyers (14-2, 10-2), while Jaeleh George had three aces. The title is also the second in a row for seniors George, Emily Raczynski and junior Julia Carter, who has verbally committed to Syracuse.

EA-Newfane III on deck

The defending Section VI Class B boys soccer champions from East Aurora cruised into the semifinals where an old friend awaits.

The Blue Devils advanced with a 7-0 rout of Alden. Pat Philips scored three goals and added an assist and Bryce Schiltz added a goal and three assists for the second-seeded Blue Devils, who will face No. 3 Newfane on Saturday. It will be the third straight season the teams meet in the semifinals.

The Panthers advanced with a 5-1 win over sixth-seeded Dunkirk. Trevor Moreland scored three times, while Mateo May had three assists for unbeaten Newfane (17-0).

Also in Class B-1, top seed International Prep at Grover Cleveland advanced with a 3-0 triumph over Depew. Pa Lu scored twice for the Presidents (16-1), winners of 16 in a row.

In Class B-2, top-seeded Lackawanna doubled up No. 8 Akron, 4-2, in quarterfinal play. Ali Alomari scored twice for the Steelers, while Abdul Albaneh and Rasheedi Afif each scored once. Lackawanna will next face No. 4 Southwestern, which defeated fifth-seed Tonawanda 2-0. Esteban Diaz and Sebastian Diaz deposited the goals for the Trojans.

Illness fails to slow Eden

A sickness bug is going through the Eden boys volleyball team, forcing the Raiders to call up three players from junior varsity heading into their marquee nonleague clash against Hamburg.

Eden overcame the adversity to record a four-set triumph, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 28-16, over the Bulldogs.

Gavin Musielak led the way with 40 assists for the Raiders.

“When you play against a well-coached team like Hamburg, it’s always going to be a battle,” Eden coach Robert Pierce said. “We’re pretty happy to get a four-set win considering the sickness bug (going through our team).”

Will East, Pioneer advance

State semifinalist Williamsville East cruised into the Section VI Class A-1 girls soccer semifinals with a 5-1 win over West Seneca West.

The No. 2 Flames received three goals and an assist from Marissa Birzon, while Alex Bone had a goal and three assists.

Rachel Foote scored three goals to lead No.2 Pioneer past seventh-seeded Iroquois, 5-3, in Class A-2. The Panthers led 4-0 after 30 minutes.

“We got a good jump on them,” Pioneer coach Frank Asquith said, whose team lost in the semis to eventual champion Williamsville East last year.

Pioneer faces Amherst in the semifinals Tuesday.