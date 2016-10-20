Deaths Death Notices

O'NEIL - Francis B. Of Amherst, entered into rest October 20, 2016; beloved husband of Eileen (nee Murray) O'Neil; devoted father of Shannon, Sean (Jennifer) O'Neil and Eileen (Edward) Holyoke; cherished godfather of Patrice Gallagher; cherished grandfather of Jack Holyoke, Will Holyoke, Colton Marinelli and Bryan Mirando; great-grandfather of Addison; loving son of the late Joseph O'Neil and the late Margaret and William McCrobie; dear brother of Noreen LePage and the late John O'Neil; dear brother-in-law of John (Carolyn) Murray and the late Joan (late Richard) Hemingway; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan on Saturday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Sunday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. O'Neil was a Navy veteran and a member of the SEIU Local 200 and the Eldridge Bicycle Club. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
