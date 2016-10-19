HOLKA, DOUGLAS A.

HOLKA - Douglas A. Age 58, of Friendship, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October

15, 2016. He is survived by his sons,

Shawn and Joseph; his mother, Patricia

(Goodall) Marinik; his sister Vicky

(James) HolkaDuquette; his brother,

Gary Snyder; his stepmother, Rhonda

Holka; his grandchildren, Devon, Mia,

Kylah, Shawn Jr., Alexis, Brooke and

Julianna; great-grandson Devon Jr. He

was preceded in death by his father,

Jerome Holka; his brother, Scott Holka;

his nephew, Bryan Holka and his niece,

Brooke Holka. Douglas was an avid

hunter and fisherman and reader. He is

survived by his dear friends, Ed Walker,

John Farman and his former wife,

Maureen Riley-Holka; also many other

family members and friends. Friends

may call at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North

Tonawanda. Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 4:00 to 8:00 with funeral service to follow. On line guest registry at www.Wattengel.com