Mercyhurst rally tops Niagara hockey

Niagara overcame a two-goal deficit to tie the game but lost Tuesday night when Mercyhurt scored two third period goals for a 4-2 victory in Erie, Pa. The Purple Eagles are 0-2-1 in Atlantic Hockey Association play and overall.

Tanner Lomnes scored on the power play 22 seconds into the second period and Derek Brown's tally with 5:16 left in the middle period tied the game at 2-all. That was after the host Lakers' Jonathan Charbonneau had scored twice in the first period, his first two goals of the season. Charbonneau gave Mercyhurst its first lead only 33 seconds into the game.

After Brown's equalizer, the game stayed tied until Joshua Lammon scored the Lakers at 12:21 of the third period. Derek Barach's tally at 16:29 gave Mercyhurst a two-goal cushion.

Niagara goalie Joe O'Brien made 36 saves. Brandon Wildung made 21 stops in goal for Mercyhurst.

Niagara was 1 for 6 on the power play while Mercyhurst failed on its three attempts.

Coach Dave Burkholder's Purple Eagles will be on the road for two games in the Albany area this weekend, facing RPI in Troy on Friday and Union in Schenectady on Saturday.