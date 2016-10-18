MAURER, James W. Jr.

MAURER - James W. Jr. Of Kenmore, formerly of Grand Island, October 28, 2016, husband of the late Patricia Warren Maurer; dear father

of Mark (Terri), Scot (Jody) Maurer; loving grandfather of Kristen (Brian) Arko, Michael, Alison and Amanda Maurer; brother of the late Calvert (Patricia) Maurer; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a memorial service at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Saturday, 11 AM to 1 PM, when funeral will commence. Memorials to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 1453 Staley Rd., Grand Island, 14072, are preferred. Please visit us at

