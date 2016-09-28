Vivica A. Fox to film sci-fi movie in Buffalo

She's fought sharks raining down from the skies ("Sharknado 2: The Second One) and aliens trying to destroy the Earth ("Independence Day: Resurgence"). Now Vivica A. Fox takes on a new battle and it will be right here in Buffalo.

The actress will be here in mid-October to film the sci-fi thriller "Crossbreed." According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox will play the President of the United States working with a group of retired military war heroes tracking down an alien whose DNA is being used to manufacture weapons in an illegal medical facility.

The film is directed by Brandon Slagle, an actor and filmmaker who has helmed the Charles Manson biopic "House of Manson" as well as such horror films as "Area 51: Confidential" and "The Black Dahlia Haunting." He's been called the "go-to-gore-guy" by the Hollywood Reporter. Starring alongside Fox are Stink Fisher ("Gotham," "The Sopranos" and "Invincible"), Devanny Pinn, Vernon Wells ("Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior") and John T. Woods ("V/H/S/2").

"Crossbreed" will start filming in Los Angeles before moving to Buffalo in mid-October where it will spend about a week to 10 days.

Slagle told the Hollywood Reporter that when his producers brought up the idea of casting Fox it was a "lightning bolt. It was a fantastic idea. Someone who could light up a room but also has a commanding presence. Our President is positive and proactive, not the grim figure as is usually portrayed in these types of movies."

This won't be her first time making a movie in Buffalo. Fox was previously here starring - and singing - in the 2013 dramatic musical "Queen City."