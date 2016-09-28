HOMISZAK, Edward B.

HOMISZAK - Edward B. September 27, 2016. Husband of the late Alfreda (nee Bazela); dear step father of Michael (Pamela) Brucz, Alan (Wanda) Brucz, Mark (Dorothy) Brucz, Robin (Charles) DiNatale and the late Randolph Brucz; brother of the late Stanley, Michael, Mary Andrews and Julia Parnell; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew Friday 9:30 AM. No prior visitation. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Edward was a WW II Army veteran, life member of VFW Post 26 and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com