Clarence Street man charged with gas station holdup

Northeast District police made an arrest early Saturday in connection with a Sept. 15 gunpoint robbery at a Sunoco gas station at Bailey and Winspear avenues.

Nathan Sanders, 27, of Clarence Street, was charged with first-degree robbery and menacing. He allegedly entered the store about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and pointed a handgun at the clerk. The robber stole $500 from the cash drawer and fled on foot.

Police said the man in the surveillance video seemed to be wearing a fitted glove on his right hand a red rolled-up bandanna around his neck. Similar garments were found on Sanders when he was arrested.

Another robbery attempt at the same gas station was reported about 9 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money, but the clerk on duty refused and the robber ran away.