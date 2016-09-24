JONES, Beverly Joyce

JONES - Beverly Joyce Beverly Joyce Jones died on September 21st, in Buffalo, NY, after a brief illness. She was born in Flushing, NY on May 20th, 1932, graduated from Ithaca College, and married her college sweetheart, from nearby Cornell University, Ronald William Jones. Bev and Ron were married for over 50 years, and although they moved numerous times, including; San Diego, CA, Apalachin, Binghamton, Utica, (all in NY state), Ormond Beach FL, and Burlington, VT, Beverly was instrumental in developing strong community ties wherever she lived. She, together with her husband, created The Living Stations of the Cross, a dramatic representation of Christ's last days, written and performed by 15-18 year olds, that continues to this day. She hosted numerous foreign exchange students; from India, Denmark, Norway, and Mexico. Beverly was a skilled gardener, funny, generous, loved her family above all else and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her five children, Suzanne, Christy, Philip, Heidi, Terence; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Ron and a son, Durl. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville, NY on October 1st at 11:30 AM.

Arrangements were made through the BOGAN & TUTTLE FUNERAL HOME, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY 14103.

Please light a candle in Beverly's name at: www.boganandtuttlefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to a charity of one's choice.