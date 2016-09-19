Kmart store in Cheektowaga is on closure list

A slew of Kmart stores will close nationwide, and the one in Cheektowaga is among them.

The Kmart store at 2055 Walden Ave. is on a list of 64 stores that will close in 28 states. A Kmart store in Binghamton will close, as well.

The Cheektowaga store will begin clearing out its inventory in a liquidation sale Thursday. It will close by mid-December. “We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” said Kmart spokesman Howard Riefs.

The Cheektowaga store hopes to retain sales through its website and app, Riefs said. Eligible associates will receive severance pay and the opportunity to apply at Sears and Kmart locations in the area.

The store sits on prime real estate across from the Walden Galleria.

There are remaining Kmart locations on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo, in West Seneca and in Niagara Falls, according to the Kmart website.

